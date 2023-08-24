Adopted Brother, Sister Shocked To Learn They Are Biological Siblings After DNA Test

A brother and sister, who were both adopted into the same family as infants, have recently made the astonishing discovery that they are, in fact, biological siblings.

Frank, aged 22, and Victoria, aged 19, were individually adopted by Angela and Dennis in the early 2000s, as reported by CBS affiliate WCBS and ABC affiliate WABC.

The siblings chose to explore their family history using DNA testing, which led to the startling revelation, as reported by FOX affiliate WNYW.

“We were discovered separately with a year and a half gap between us, yet we ended up in the same family," Frank explained, as mentioned by WNYW. “The probability of this is unbelievable," he added.

Angela and Dennis, who have a biological son, initially adopted Frank in 2002 after he was discovered on the steps of a daycare centre in Staten Island, New York City, as reported by the sources.

In 2004, Victoria (known as Vicky) was found in a bathroom stall at Richmond University Medical Center by cardiology technician Claudia Beadle. “I opened the stall she was in between the toilet tank and underneath," Claudia Beadle recounted, as per WABC.

Recently, the siblings had a heartwarming reunion at the hospital with the individuals who found them, according to WABC.

Upon discovering the complete accounts of how they were discovered, Angela acquired DNA tests for both siblings, leading to their heartwarming revelation. “I received a match indicating that my brother was my full sibling, my biological brother," Victoria shared with WCBS. “It was incredibly surprising and completely unexpected," she added.

Frank, on his way home, received a call from his sister who shared the news. He remarked, “Little did I know I’ve been living with my blood my whole life. It’s insane." “I was aware of being African American, but I lacked specific details," the sister mentioned.

Vicky and her brother, Frank, who had been adopted by the same couple a couple of years prior, opted to take the DNA tests jointly. Their curiosity about their ethnic backgrounds drove this decision, as both of them were left as infants.

Their parents endorsed their curiosity and bought both of them AncestryDNA test kits. Frank submitted his sample first and got his outcomes in late July, a few days ahead of Vicky.

Although Frank, aged 20, was taken aback by discovering traces of Italian and English heritage, his results were largely within his predictions.

On the contrary, Vicky’s outcomes held a stunning revelation: Her Ancestry report indicated a match with Frank. The results indicated that the siblings share approximately 49 to 56 per cent of their DNA, confirming that they are indeed full biological siblings, despite being adopted.

“It was a truly astonishing revelation," Vicky expressed about receiving the results on July 29. “I never anticipated that my brother, whom I had grown up with, would turn out to be my biological sibling."