Adorable Baby Giraffe Struggling To Take First Steps Is The Best Dose Of Cuteness Today

Watching an infant, be it of a human or an animal, taking its first steps is a pure bliss and joy. Don’t you agree? And that is why, when this clip of a baby giraffe trying to stand on its feet and take some steps surfaced on the internet, it instantly brought a wave of happiness and warmth. The video featuring a calf attempting to take its first steps was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “First steps of a baby giraffe." In the short footage, the tiny giraffe can be seen trying to stand up and maintain its balance as it takes its first few steps. Despite facing numerous challenges and falling several times, the young animal persists in its efforts to walk, displaying admirable determination and resilience.

First steps of a baby giraffe.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/NQcH3iS9L4— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 27, 2023

Because of the adorable elements it contains, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views and inspired countless of viewers on perseverance and courage. Many of the users also penned comments expressing love and affection for the calf. One of the users wrote, “Although the little giraffe has failed many times, he has not given up. Come on!”

Another user added, “One small step for (a) man, one giant step for new born giraffe kind.”

One more user added, “Aww so beautiful to see a new baby Giraffe. So cute.”

A user also penned, “It´s not so easy with these long legs, you´ll get there, little one.”

Earlier, a video depicting a violent confrontation between a mother giraffe and a lioness surfaced on the Internet. In the footage, the lioness is seen sprinting towards a baby giraffe before leaping onto it in an attempt to kill it. The giraffe, being much weaker than the lioness, was unable to resist the attack and initially tried to flee before appearing to give up. Just when social media users thought that the lioness would soon enjoy a meal, the situation abruptly changed. Viewers noticed the reflection of the big giraffe running towards the calf. The lioness got scared and fled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The world of wild animals (@animal.worlds11)

The video, shared on Instagram earlier this year, has garnered over 50 thousand likes.

