Adorable Moment Of Little Boy Playing Doctor With His Pet Dog Goes Viral

A cute video of a little boy playing doctor with his pet dog has gone viral on social media. The pet pooch in the scenario is extremely patient, which makes it a ‘paw’fect heart-winning moment. The clip begins with a shot of a pool area, where the unidentified little boy has opened his miniature clinic. Surrounded by a stethoscope and other medical toys, he begins inspection on his furry companion’s legs. With the pooch seated right in front of him, he checks the dog’s hind legs.

When the doctor asks the animal to offer its front leg for further observation, the pooch reciprocates in a friendly manner. Then comes the blood pressure test as the boy wraps the toy equipment around the dog’s leg. Throughout the inspection, the pet appears to be extremely calm, a quality that has impressed dog lovers on the internet. Watch the video here:

The medical examination conducted by the little boy has left Twitter in awe. Multiple users have flooded the reply section with adorable responses complimenting the dog and the boy’s pure friendship. A user called it, “Simply drop dead gorgeous video - the purity of childhood and elegance of an agile stealth alpha canine can be just watched in awe.”

Another commented, “So cute! Doggie sitting there so patient! I want that dog.”

One more joined, “The expressions on the dog’s face and his ears indicate he’s wondering how much longer will this appointment take.”

A user joked, “That pup is looking around for a diploma or some kind of medical license on the wall behind him.”

Another said, “What a cute video. Seeing kids taking care of their pets and loving them like family is so beautiful.”

“Trust me, that doggo sucking up all the attention right now," read another reaction.

The video has amassed over 2.9 million views on the micro-blogging site. The clip might be a little out of order, but did you think he did a good basic check-up? Let us know in the comments section.

