Adorable Wedding Video Shows Groom Signing Contract With Sisters-In-Law

Indian wedding videos have been gaining immense popularity and a new trend has emerged where brides and grooms are seen signing fun contracts before they exchange vows. A particular video has captured hearts as it shows the groom’s sisters-in-law making him sign a contract before letting him enter the mandap. The contract stated that the groom would have to take good care and pamper the bride after the wedding and he is also required to treat his sisters-in-law occasionally. The adorable gesture left the groom blushing and social media users couldn’t stop praising the video.

Sharing the video, the bride, Kajal Jeswani wrote, “When the groom is ready to sign any piece of paper just to marry you.”

The contract includes six tasks for the groom to follow after the wedding. These included protecting Kajal always, loving her unconditionally, planning at least three staycations each year, prioritizing her happiness above all else, ensuring the car seat warmers are always on and treating his sisters-in-law on occasion. The adorable wedding video has crossed over 26,000 views. Social media users were quick to react, leaving humorous yet lovely comments.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “So adorable,” while another commented, “Best feelings ever,” another comment read, “Hahah just realized Rishi closed his eyes while signing the contract,” one more wrote, “Best deal ever.”

Earlier, another moment went viral, which shows Shanti Prasad and Chintu Rai, a couple from Assam, signing a contract created by their friends, which was shared by Wedlock Photography Assam on their Instagram handle. The contract featured humorous points, such as one pizza a month, always saying yes to ‘ghar ka khana,’ wearing a saree every day, allowing late-night parties, going to the gym daily, making Sunday breakfast, taking good pictures at every party and going shopping every 15 days. This adorable gesture has left everyone smiling.

The couple expressed their surprise at the unexpected popularity of their wedding contract. Amidst the busy wedding celebrations, they were not aware of the video’s viral status until three to four days later.

The viral clip has touched the hearts of social media users worldwide, as it received over 5 million views.