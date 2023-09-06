AFG vs SL: Fans Confide in Memes After Qualification Goof-up Gets Afghanistan Out of Asia Cup 2023

It wasn’t just Afghanistan fans whose hearts were shattered following the intense showdown at the Asia Cup 2023 last night. In a thrilling encounter that ended with a nail-biting 2-run victory for Sri Lanka, the Afghan team saw their Super 4 dreams come to a sudden halt. The disappointment extended far beyond Afghanistan’s borders, as cricket enthusiasts worldwide empathized with the team’s roller-coaster journey, which included a spectacular 32-ball 65 from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan’s remarkable display of power-hitting under immense pressure. Despite their heroic efforts, a miscommunication regarding the qualification criteria left them crestfallen.

Consequently, cricket fans across the globe took to social media to cope with the collective agony through humour and memes, mainly on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

Check out the flood of memes on the micro-blogging site as fans struggled to come to terms with one of Afghanistan’s most agonising defeats, seeking solace in humour and lighthearted jests.

In the midst of this, the Afghanistan cricket team’s support staff, including their analyst, faced severe criticism from former cricketers and fans. The backlash ensued as the team appeared to have missed out on a spot in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a misunderstanding of the qualification scenario during their must-win match against Sri Lanka in Lahore on September 5.

In what could have been a historic chase, Afghanistan fell short of the 292-run target, finishing at 289 runs in 37.4 overs. The intricacies of the qualification scenario added to the drama, with Afghanistan needing to achieve 292 runs in 37.1 overs or reach 295 runs in 37.5 overs. The broadcasters initially overlooked the latter scenario, focusing solely on the former. However, the on-air commentators later clarified the extended qualification criteria during the 37th over.

Unfortunately, Afghanistan’s batters were in the dark about this crucial detail, as their head coach, Jonathan Trott, admitted that the team had no knowledge of the possibility of pursuing the target beyond 37.1 overs. Their understanding was limited to the goal of chasing the total within 37.1 overs, with no mention of scoring 295 or 297 runs in 37.3 or 37.5 overs.