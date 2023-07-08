After Egg Panipuri, This Bizarre Fusion Of 'Egg Patty' Finds No Takers

If you enjoy devouring puff patties for breakfast, then this bizarre combo recipe might become your worst nightmare. The unique snack with a flaky cover is enclosed with a succulent mix of veggies, sometimes even meat, which is both flavourful and savoury. But this Indian food vendor’s experimental recipe of adding egg omelette to it has left foodies utterly perplexed. Footage of the unusual combo has begun doing the rounds on Instagram, identifying the vendor as the owner of the Lawrence fast food stall, located in Sadar Bazar of Agra. The video opens with a food vlogger explaining the egg patty combo which is created by first opening up a veg puff.

The vendor then breaks an egg and mixes it with onion, tomatoes, and chillies before pouring it into a heated pan to make an omelette. The opened puff is then layered on top of the omelette and served with sides of tandoori mayonnaise, pizza sauce, onions, and green chutney.

“Patty ki zindagi barbaad hai though it tastes good," the food vlogger captioned the fusion. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online it didn’t go down well with foodies. While some called the recipe “Kuch bhi", a user said “Satyanash" while reacting to the video. Another added, “Ye log kisi cheez ko simple nahi rehne denge, poora bekaar kar diya (They won’t let anything remain simple. It’s all wasted now)." One more joked, “It’s not fusion, it’s demand of the youth and from bloggers."

Previously, a bizarre video of Egg Panipuri left the internet in a state of shock. The recipe entailed arranging boiled eggs on a plate that is layered with ketchup, creams, and cheese in lots. This is followed by the vendor adding a special masala before garnishing the bizarre dish with coriander. Watch the recipe here:

With over 2 million views, the unusual dish left foodies disgusted leaving some to even question its authenticity. Traditionally, Panipuri is the blend of a deep-fried Puri which is served with flavoured water. A barrage of users highlighted how the bizarre Egg Panipuri doesn’t include the main elements of the traditional dish.