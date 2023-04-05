After ‘Ignoring’ Girls Tweet, Nagaland Minister Shares ROFL ‘Sakht Launda’ Post

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has, again, cracked the Internet up with his ROFL caption. In a recent Facebook post, he shared a group photo with some women and dropped some serious yet hilarious wisdom on us all. “Zindgi mein hamesha hasna zaruri hai. Waise toh mai bada sakht launda hoon par yahan mai pighal gaya (It is always important to laugh in light. Although I am a tough guy, I couldn’t help but melt here)," the minister wrote. His message is clear — no matter how tough life gets, we should never forget to keep our sense of humor and always find reasons to smile.

And the picture that he shared says it all. In the photo, the minister can be seen surrounded by a group of young girls, all of whom are smiling and laughing. The minister’s infectious smile in the photo proves that laughter is indeed the best medicine.

But it’s not just the message that is winning hearts. Social media users are loving the minister’s sense of humor. The BJP leader’s Facebook post has sparked a wave of positivity on social media, with many users lauding him for always spreading such a positive message. In a world where negativity often reigns supreme, Temjen Imna Along’s post is a breath of fresh air. “Sir, they say laughing is the best medicine. Keep laughing and entertaining us with your sense of humor,” wrote a user.

“You are quickly becoming one of my favourite politicians. Love you for your excellent sense of humour, sir. Keep rocking and be young forever,” read another comment.

“Pighalna bhi zaruri hai samay samay par (It is right to melt from time to time),” joked a user.

These days it seems Temjen Imna Along is always a talking point on social media with his witty and amusing tweets and posts. On the microblogging site, he shared a photo of himself eating at a food court in an airport, with a group of girls standing behind him, waiting to take a picture. In the picture, Along can be seen relishing his meal of parathas and tea while the girls stand behind him. Though it may appear that he was disregarding the group, Along cleared the air with his smart caption. He wrote on Twitter, “Girls, I assure you that I’m not ignoring you. I’m just enjoying my food for a while."

Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Dg6psXJR1w— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 3, 2023

Social media users were all for his witty sense of humour and praised him for his clever caption and relatable personality.

Read all the Latest News here