Age Is Just A Number For This 74-Year-Old Man Who Refuses To Retire

Meet this inspiring 74-year-old man from Mumbai who is proving that age is just a number and retirement is not the end of the road. Hassan Ali, lovingly called Kaka, officially retired from his job as a salesman at a shoe shop a decade ago but refuses to let go of his passion. Despite being advised by his children to take it easy and enjoy his retirement, Hassan believes that selling handkerchiefs is an art that he has mastered over time and continues to enjoy every bit of it. For him, selling is not just a means of earning a livelihood, but a way of life. He sells handkerchiefs at Borivali station in Mumbai.

Hassan Ali’s positive outlook on life and passion for his work has won the hearts of many, with the video going viral and spreading positivity across social media. In a video shared by Humans of Bombay, the elderly man expresses, “I have been selling handkerchiefs, here for 17 years. My name is Hassan Ali, but people call me ‘Kaka.’ My family tells me to sit at home, but if I’ll do that, I’ll fall sick, I won’t even be able to walk. I earn whatever is written for me. They say, ‘No one can count the stars in the sky and no one can steal what’s in your destiny.’ I get what is written for me, I don’t want anything more than that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Hassan Ali’s passion for selling has not only kept him active but also helped him earn a livelihood for himself and his family. Although his son says, ‘Kitna kaam karoge, Abba?’ he remains committed to staying active. He believes that retirement is not an option for him as he enjoys what he does and wants to continue doing it for as long as he can.

His story is a testament to the fact that age is just a number, and as long as one has the passion and determination to pursue their goals, one can achieve anything they set their mind to.

The things that keep him going every day are the desire to work and the joy of serving others, even though he does not know how long he will continue working.

Reacting to Hassan Ali’s story, one user expressed their desire to have a conversation with the man, “I only wish I could sit along with these people and know what life is like on the other side. So much to learn and so much depth.”

Another user was in awe of the wise words, “Such wise words in a few seconds even a whole book could not encapsulate it better. Gave me goosebumps. Strength and a big salute to him.”

A third person commended the man’s zest for independence, “Great the zest to be independent and enjoy work is all we should have.”

Another user found the man’s words to be true wisdom. “This man just gave my spirit a kick-start," he said.

Despite his age, Hassan Ali’s enthusiasm for his work is inspiring. Do you agree?

Read all the Latest News here