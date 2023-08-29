Aggressive Raccoon Attacks Dog And Family, Gets Stuck In The Bathroom

Police officials in Canada were called to face an unusual situation on August 22 when they received reports of a dog attack and screams coming from a residence. The incident occurred in the Langford area and the West Shore Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) quickly arrived at the scene at around 10 PM. The initial call was about screaming coming from a home, followed by another call about a dog that had been attacked. Upon reaching, the police official discovered that the dog had been attacked by a raccoon in the yard. In an unexpected turn of events, the dog ran back into its home to escape the raccoon attack but the animal followed the pet dog right in, leaving both the police and the resident surprised.

As per RMCP’s press release, “After fighting with the residents of the home, the racoon was now trapped in the bathroom. The homeowner called police looking for help in removing the racoon, while another complainant called police reporting screaming coming from the home, no doubt due to the racoon invader.”

A very bizarre call for us, we responded to a call of screaming coming from a home. Turns out a racoon had invaded the home and attacked a dog and the residents. They managed to trap the racoon in the bathroom and called for help, Animal Control was not available so… pic.twitter.com/oerH6OjGlj— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) August 24, 2023

When West Shore RCMP received no response from the Animal Control Emergency Line, officers decided to take matters into their own hands. With the help of a dog pole and a lacrosse stick borrowed from the homeowner, the officials confronted the raccoon. Despite the animal’s resistance, the officers managed to capture the intruder and safely released it back into the wild.

Cpl. Nancy Saggar, the Media Relations Officer said, “This was a bizarre encounter for police. We generally do not attend wildlife calls however, residents in the home had received injuries from this animal and Animal Control was not available, so the officers stepped in to help."

According to reports, both the residents and their dog got minor injuries during the encounter with the raccoon.

Describing the incident, homeowner Miles Brown used a guitar to defend themselves against the raccoon before the police arrived. He said, “Believe it or not the only thing I had in reach was my acoustic guitar, which, unfortunately, has sentimental value.”

“I’m looking in the kitchen and there’s my wife, Sandra, hands-on trying to get between this raccoon and the dog, and my son’s there, as well,” he added.

He described the raccoon as highly aggressive and attacked anyone in its path. Although the animal could escape from the house, the raccoon fought with the family. Brown’s wife even attempted to stop the animal by diving into it. However, the raccoon entered a nearby bathroom and Brown quickly closed the door, as it started hissing and growling at them.