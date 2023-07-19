Agra Tourists Share Scary Videos As Yamuna Touches Taj Mahal Walls For First Time in 45 Years

For the first time in 45 years, the Yamuna River has reached the walls of Taj Mahal in Agra. This happened as the river breached its low-level flood mark of 495 feet in the city. Despite high levels of Yamuna, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that the UNESCO World Heritage Site is under no threat. Reports claim that the water level is at 499.1 feet and is expected to surge further.

Also Read: Barbie in Indian Attire: AI Artist Imagines Margot Robbie in ‘Pink’ Traditional Outfits

Amid all of this, many people took to social media and shared videos and images of the river touching Taj Mahal’s wall. Scary videos captured by the tourist shows flowing water crashing through the walls of the epic monument. As per many reports, officials have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal. This is being done to avoid floods.

Here, have a look at few viral videos:

Yamuna flood waters touch the Taj Mahal for the first time in 45 years. pic.twitter.com/3y9ntTQXyx— Balanced Report (@reportbalanced) July 17, 2023

Overflowing Yamuna reaches the Taj Mahal for the 1st time in 45 yearsAfter Red Fort & Raj Ghat, one of the wonders of the world also surrounded by water. The garden behind the 17th century monument submerged as the river crossed the ‘low-level flood' mark of 495 feet in Agra pic.twitter.com/CEELBQa6kf — Priyanshi Sharma (@Priyanshi50) July 18, 2023

Our team has reached Agra in a turnaround time of just 3 hrsThe situation has reached alarming levels, as even the walls of the Taj Mahal face the rising waters. Amidst these challenging times, we are here to extend our helping hand & support the localshttps://t.co/uTCwFwwzX0 pic.twitter.com/yd9fUkv2pE — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) July 19, 2023

Yamuna water level in Agra continues to rise after touching the walls of Taj Mahal first time in 45 years#Yamuna #Agra #TajMahal #YamunaWater pic.twitter.com/9QgPzHTiWq— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 19, 2023

Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), has claimed that the boatmen and divers are on alert. He further claimed that all arrangements for a flood-like situation have been made.

Also Read: Remember The Blue-Eyed Chaiwala From Pakistan? He Now Owns A Cafe In London

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) has also predicted light to moderate rain and heavy intensity showers over isolated places. This will be accompanied with gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h at many places.