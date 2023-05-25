Ahmedabad Engineer Builds Machine That Can Make 40,000 Pani Puris in One Hour, Here's How

Akash Gajjar, an engineer from Ahmedabad, has developed a machine that makes hygienic pani puris. Yes, you read that right. If street-side food drives you away, you may not be alone. Gajjar watched a viral video of certain individuals making pani puri dough with their hands and feet. He made the decision to build a machine that could make the process simpler and most importantly, make the popular snack easy on your tummy. The machine Gajjar made can produce 40,000 pani puri in 1 hour and he has used out-of-the-box techniques to device this machine.

How is pani puri made?

The pani puri-making machine that the Gujarat engineer designed has four belts. Maida and water are first added to the mixer. The dough is prepared and then delivered to a section of the machine where a sheet of dough is created. This sheet is then carried to the cutting machine where the pani puri shape is made from the dough. Once this is done, the machine transfers the entire item to a cloth. This uncooked pani puri is now readied for the last step- deep-frying in oil.

The puris churned out are crispy and ready to be consumed. This four-belt machine is fully automatic and every task is performed and completed by the machine only.

What next?

According to Gajjar, this machine may also be used to make patti samosas, shakkarpara, mathiya, and papad. Gujaratis who reside in the US will notably benefit from this gadget. Additionally, they export this pani puri machine to other nations. According to Akash Gajjar, this gadget cost him Rs 7.85 lakh to build in 2022.

Meanwhile, a video that went viral the previous week, showed a street vendor showcasing his jaw-dropping culinary skills as he masterfully created this unique and explosive treat. As the camera zooms in, you can see the vendor skillfully assembling the classic pani puri, but with an exciting twist.

The caption alongside the clip read, “Volcano Panipuri of Surat."

top videos

Instead of the usual filling, he carefully adds a secret concoction of fiery spices and chutneys as well as some crunchy puris.