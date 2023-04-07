CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Ahmedabad Vendor's Rasgulla Chai is the Stuff of Fever Dreams, Would You Try it?
1-MIN READ

Ahmedabad Vendor's Rasgulla Chai is the Stuff of Fever Dreams, Would You Try it?

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 15:48 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Would you try this rasgulla chai from Ahmedabad? (Credits: Instagram/@real_shutterup)

A vendor in Ahmedabad is selling rasgulla or roshogolla dunked in tea. Would you give it a try?

Rasgulla chai, anyone? It might sound like a fever dream someone from West Bengal had, but this particular dish has been whipped up in Ahmedabad. It’s not just people from West Bengal, obviously, who consider these two dishes culinary staples. A cup of tea can be the maker or breaker of many a deal, a companion for lonely mornings and an instant pick-me-up. Rasgulla or roshogolla is equally famed as one of India’s most significant sweets.

There is, however, this pesky concept called “too much of a good thing". So, how does combining rasgulla and tea fare? First, let’s look at the process. As per the video, it’s pretty simple. The Ahmedabad vendor takes an earthen pot, drops a rasgulla into it and then pours your regular tea over it. The food blogger (@real_shutterup on Instagram) who originally shot the video also fished out the sweet from the tea. The soft white ball had turned brownish. Presumably, you could both drink the rasgulla-flavoured tea and/or eat the tea-flavoured rasgulla.

There’s a version of Rasgulla Chai available in Kolkata as well. Actor Ashish Vidyarthi went to the eatery concerned and tried the concoction and guess what, he was impressed with it! The eatery, known as Chumuke Chomok, pours ginger tea over the sweet. The actor found it unique and compared it to dipping bread in tea. Don’t knock it till you try it, right?

first published:April 07, 2023, 15:48 IST
