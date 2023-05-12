'AI do': Could ChatGPT Be An Effective Wedding Planner?

Is there anything ChatGPT can’t do? Not content with writing political speeches, planning vacations, finding food and wine pairings, or serving as a homework helper, ChatGPT could also take on the role of wedding planner. The AI-powered chatbot is proving to be an invaluable — and free — source of help for organizing a wedding, from choosing the dress to writing the vows.

From choosing a reception venue to perfecting the menu and penning the guest list, organizing a wedding is no easy task, and not everyone has the opportunity, or the budget, to entrust this complex process to a wedding planner. Nevertheless, the advent of artificial intelligence, and especially of ChatGPT, could allow many future spouses to avoid quarrels, problems, misunderstandings, and other unnecessary difficulties linked to the preparation of their big day. In fact, the AI-powered chatbot could be poised to become a wedding planner in the making, much to the relief of many a bride and groom to be.

Establishing a budget

Even before getting started with organizing the wedding, it’s important to define, and especially, to organize your budget, in order to know the limits not to exceed for each item of expenditure. “ChatGPT, can you set out a budget for a wedding with 100 guests in Provence, in the South of France, for €10,000, including the bride and groom’s outfits, the reception venue, food and drinks, the decoration, flowers, the wedding rings?" In just a few seconds, the chatbot answers the request with a perfectly detailed plan, allocating €1,000 for the bride and groom’s outfits, €3,000 for the reception venue (rental of the room, tables, chairs, and other equipment, as well as the decoration), €4,000 for the dinner with drinks, €1,500 for the flowers and table decorations, and €500 for gold wedding rings. A tight budget, some might say — and ChatGPT itself warns that prices may vary depending on the couple’s priorities and the desired venue — but the resulting budget is perfectly clear.

Finding a reception venue

Some dream of getting married in an unusual location, others in a castle, or even at the seaside. Whatever the case, couples need to find a venue that fits with the theme of their wedding, or more simply with their tastes and desires, all while keeping within the previously defined budget. “ChatGPT, can you find wedding reception venues in Provence, in a vineyard if possible, for €3,000 maximum?" The chatbot doesn’t balk at the task, quite the contrary, but it first draws attention to the budget that seems quite tight for this kind of reception venue. “It can be difficult to find a wedding reception venue in a vineyard in Provence for under €3,000, as costs can vary depending on many factors, such as the size of the event, the season and the services included." Nevertheless, it proposes various venues with rather attractive starting rates, ranging from €1,800 to €2,500 for venue hire only.

Finding the perfect dress

You may have already seen that ChatGPT can act as a new kind of personal shopper, and even a veritable image consultant. As such, there’s no reason that it shouldn’t be able to find a wedding dress that suits the tastes, body shape and desires of a future bride. “ChatGPT, can you find a wedding dress with a bohemian vibe for a woman who’s 170 cm tall and weighs 70 kilos, with a full chest and wide hips? The result lands with three proposals corresponding to the theme and the body type described. Among them: “A long bohemian-style wedding dress in silk chiffon. This wedding dress is made of light chiffon with long lace sleeves and a plunging neckline. It has a full, flowing skirt that would suit wide hips." Just ask the AI for the sites and stores where to find them, and the job’s done!

Getting everything in order for the big day

As the big day approaches, you’ll need to make a to-do list to make sure you don’t forget anything that could lead to last-minute stress. To help with this, ChatGPT can provide a full list of things to check: Confirm details with vendors, prepare the bride and groom’s outfits, prepare the bridesmaids’ and groomsmen’s outfits, prepare wedding rings, jewelry and wedding accessories, check that all guests have confirmed their attendance, prepare favors for guests and set them up on tables, prepare wedding programs and escort cards, check the weather and plan an alternative if necessary, have a backup plan for unforeseen situations, check transportation details for the bride, groom and guests, check the set-up of the decorations and final details before the ceremony begins, and take a moment to relax and enjoy the special day. All of which should help your big day go smoothly.

Writing the vows

top videos

Last but not least: the writing of the vows. Admittedly, it’s best to do this yourself for an event as special and intimate as a wedding, but if you run out of inspiration, ChatGPT can be a great source of ideas. “So ChatGPT, can you write wedding vows for a woman I met 10 years ago at university, with whom I wish to spend the rest of my life?" Of course, the chatbot is willing to oblige: “Ten years ago, we met at university, and from that day on, I knew that my life would never be the same again. Today, I’m thrilled to stand here before you and promise you my love and commitment for the rest of my life … I love you more than anything else in the world, and I can’t wait to start our new life together as husband and wife."

In less than two hours, ChatGPT proved to be a precious help for the organization of a wedding, helping to set a budget and find some options for venues and dresses. And that’s without even getting onto menus and drinks options, food and wine pairings, or the decoration of the room and the tables, all of which the chatbot can handle in no time.