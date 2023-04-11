AI-Generated Pics Of Work-In-Progress Taj Mahal Will Leave You Awestruck

AI-generated images have taken over the Internet and how. After recreating unseen looks of popular personalities and characters from renowned TV series, artist Jyo John Mulloor is back with a new post. And if you have ever wondered how India’s Taj Mahal would have looked while it was being constructed, then his recent work is just for you. John Mulloor gave life to his imagination of the monument’s construction through a set of astounding pictures. He visualized how the monument, which is a symbol of love built by emperor Shah Jahan, must have looked during its under-construction phase. Not just pictures, he also attached an imaginary letter on behalf of the king, addressed to him. Mulloor used AI image generator Midjourney to create this amazing visual and it soon became viral on social media.

In the pictures, we can see labours from the past era inspecting and working on the banks of the Yamuna River. The images show different stages of the construction including a half-built Mahal, and the making of pillars to finally show us the incredible end result. He shared these snaps on the official Instagram account with the caption, “A glimpse into the past! Shah Jahan’s incredible legacy, the Taj Mahal, captured during its construction. Grateful to have these rare photos and his permission letter to share with you all. Created in Midjourney AI.”

Social media users who came across these snaps were quite impressed with John Mulloor’s creativity. One of the reactions was, “Lovely form to show your imagination.” Another comment read, “Love it! And the letter… what a touch! What imagination. You are bringing it all alive. Love from India.” Another one wrote, “The true artist.” A fellow AI tool admirer commented: “Very nice use of AI.. and beautiful touchup…”

The Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world and has served as one of the prime examples of brilliant architecture around the globe.

Prior to pictures of the Taj Mahal, John Mulloor sent Instagram into a tizzy with artificially-created selfies of some of the world’s prominent personalities. Using his figment of imagination and AI tools, he showed Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein, Elvis Presley clicking selfies with people. He wrote in the caption, “Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I discovered a treasure trove of selfies sent to me by friends from the past. Midjourney Ai assisted with photoshop.”

Due to the increased use of AI image generator Midjourney, the application recently stopped its free-trial services.

