AI Images of Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Cruise Prepping Iftar Food Goes Viral

Be it chatbots or facial recognition tools, Artificial Intelligence has swept the digital world with its intriguing possibilities. Such is the influence that creators have now begun exploring the use of AI to bring their imagination to life. Just like this artist who used the technology to reimagine how famous celebrities would look like preparing Iftar and wandering through Dubai’s market amidst a plethora of delicious Ramadan street food. The AI-generated photos that were shared on Instagram have piqued the interest of multiple users.

The unique Ramadan-themed pictures feature a bulked-up Cristiano Ronaldo donning an apron and preparing food, while Tom Cruise appears to be wandering in the street. Will Smith, Johnny Depp, and Keanu Reeves also take on chef’s roles as the Pope seem to be watching the overall management? Bruce Willis, Emma Watson, and David Beckham are among the other prominent celebrities joining the list. Take a look at the AI-generated images here:

While sharing the photos, the artist revealed he used Midjourney to create them adding the reason behind the work. The idea hit him when he wandered through Dubai’s street and stumbled upon a group of chefs and waiters who looked strikingly similar to famous celebrities. But what moved him was their volunteer work. “As I wandered through Dubai’s Ramadan food street, I stumbled upon a group of chefs and waiters who looked like celebrities. But there was something more to them than just their looks - they were volunteers! These amazing individuals were cooking and serving food to the less fortunate during the holy month of Ramadan,” he wrote.

The artist continued, “Inspired by their kindness, I decided to spread the message of not wasting food and helping those in need. Let’s make this Ramadan season a time of giving, and donate our surplus food to those who need it most.”

As soon as the photos surfaced online, many were left mind blown. A user was impressed with “Ronaldo’s muscles,” and another called him, “Cristiano in a parallel universe.” One more added, “All the Legends are here.” Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves fit soo well into the picture.”

The photos have amassed over five lakh likes on Instagram.

Previously, AI-generated images of Indian cricketers as toddlers, photo-realistic Ramayana characters, and many more have gone viral on social media.

