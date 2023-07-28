AI Meme Gets A Funny Hrithik Roshan Twist And Fans Are Loving It

The popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has spiked significantly in recent times. Be it movies, culture, or art, this modern technology hasn’t left any field untouched. As AI continues to expand in the virtual world, it has also emerged as a hot topic for meme creation. Influencers around the world aren’t leaving any stone unturned to provide funny content related to the concept. Among the many hilarious memes is this recent one shared by content creator Jose Covaco on Instagram. What’s stealing the major limelight is the Hrithik Roshan twist to make his reel equal parts amusing and relatable.

The video begins with the creator explaining how AI has emerged to become a major talk of the town. Jose Covaco uses an anime filter to indirectly display one of its applications. “Friends you can use AI for many things," the creator introduces the subject matter within seconds before diving deeper into the topic. “Nowadays people have been frequently talking about AI," he adds before claiming he is about to unveil one of the most important aspects of modern technology. It appears as though he is about to relay some crucial information until the clip takes a funny twist.

Making a hilarious reference to AI with one of Hrithik Roshan’s song lyrics, the creator hilariously continues, “It’s important to remember this about AI." It is the surprise element in the end that makes the footage utterly hilarious. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Within a day, the Instagram reel has amassed over nine lakh views leaving social media users in complete splits. Many have also flooded the comment section with amusing remarks. A user joked, “Hrithik Roshan liked and disliked this at the same time." Another wrote, “I knew this was coming but still wasn’t prepared for it." One more added, “I was expecting a Tusshar Kapoor dialogue from Golmaal or something." Meanwhile, a user asked, “Haha how did you come up with this gem."

Poking more fun at the subject one more commented, “This is exactly the kind of application of AI I was looking forward to."If that wasn’t enough, a plethora of laughing emoticons continue to fill up the reply section.

Notably, the song used in the clip is Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.