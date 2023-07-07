AI Model Asks Zerodha, PhonePe Founders to Sing and Their Replies Are Too Hilarious

At the ongoing Moneycontrol Startup Conclave in Bengaluru, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath along with PhonePe founder and CEO Sameer Nigam, were invited as guests to share their insights on incubating a sustainable and resilient startup ecosystem in India. As the event neared its conclusion, a lighthearted moment unfolded when an AI model named AI Kaur playfully requested both entrepreneurs to showcase their singing talents, prompting amusing responses from them.

“Why don’t both of you sing a song for me? Just two lines," AI Kaur humourously asked. Curious about their favourite songs, she engaged them in this funny exchange.

“I have sung enough. Sameer, it’s your turn," Kamath responded, seemingly deflecting the request. Nigam, adding to the humour, replied, “A cage match might be easier."

Chuckling, Nigam continued, “You can see the audience grimacing with pain already at the sheer prospect of it." When further prompted by the host, Kamath joined in the laughter and shared, “I am not singing. It has become a meme. Everywhere I go, I am being asked to sing."

No doubt, Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to captivate us with its endless possibilities and entertaining moments. Whether it’s showcasing its creativity through digital artistry or even lending a hand in everyday tasks like grocery shopping, AI always manages to impress. Its ability to add an extra touch of excitement to various aspects of our lives is truly remarkable and impressive, to say the least!