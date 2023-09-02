AI-Powered Drone Beats World-Champion Human Pilots in High-Speed Racing

In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), we have witnessed remarkable strides across various fields, where AI has proven its mettle by excelling in specific tasks. The prowess of AI lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data, recognise patterns, optimise strategies, and handle repetitive calculations with accuracy. This technological marvel has consistently achieved outstanding performance levels across diverse domains. Continuing its remarkable journey of surpassing human capabilities, a cutting-edge AI-powered drone recently achieved a momentous victory by defeating three world-champion human drone pilots in a high-speed racing competition.

This incredible feat was achieved by the Swift AI, a creation by researchers from the University of Zurich. The Swift AI displayed its dominance by clinching victory in an impressive 15 out of 25 races against the world’s finest drone pilots. During the competition, the drones attained speeds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 km/h) and faced accelerations of up to 5g (five times that of gravity), a force potent enough to cause many individuals to lose consciousness, according to reports from The Guardian.

Elia Kaufmann, a researcher who played a pivotal role in the development of Swift, emphasised the significance of this achievement, saying that their result marks the first instance of an AI-powered robot surpassing a human champion in a physical sport originally designed by and for humans.

The sport in question, first-person view drone racing, involves navigating a drone through a course marked by gates that must be traversed without error to avoid crashes. Pilots rely on a live video feed transmitted from a camera mounted on the drone to guide their way.

Detailing their groundbreaking achievement in the journal Nature, Kaufmann wrote that his team recounted a series of intense races pitting Swift against three world-renowned drone racers: Thomas Bitmatta, Marvin Schapper, and Alex Vanover. Before the showdown, the human pilots had a week to practice on the challenging course, while Swift honed its skills in a simulated

environment that precisely mirrored the actual course.

Swift reportedly used a technique known as deep reinforcement learning, which enabled it to compute the optimal commands for navigating the circuit at breakneck speeds. During the training process, Swift encountered hundreds of crashes, but this occurred in a simulated setting, allowing researchers to restart and refine its training.

Kaufmann also highlights that Swift’s significant advancement lies in its capability to address real-world challenges like aerodynamic turbulence, camera blur, and variations in illumination, which can trouble human-led systems that follow pre-calculated trajectories. He says that it could help humans in a number of ways. A similar approach could be applied to using drones for tasks like searching for individuals in burning buildings or inspecting large structures such as ships.