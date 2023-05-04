AI Reimagines Satyajit Ray’s Iconic Movie Posters and Here’s What Fans Have to Say

Recently, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a trend on the internet. This comes in as different creations by artists take over. A Delhi-based artist took this trend a bit seriously and users, no doubt, are loving it completely. Following the trend, this time, AI reimagined movie posters of Satyajit Ray’s iconic movies. He is arguably one of India’s finest filmmakers. He used to design his movie posters on his own. May 2 marked Ray’s 102nd birth anniversary and to celebrate the occasion, the Paperclip shared AI-made pictures that reimagined Ray’s movie posters. For those who don’t know, Paperclip is a digital media company.

“To celebrate Satyajit Ray’s birthday, we asked AI to reimagine some of his most iconic movie posters. And, here are the results! Comment on your personal favourite Ray movie poster," Paperclip wrote. The posters include that of: Devi, The Goddess, 1960, Nayak, The Hero, 1966, Pratidwandi, The Adversary, Siddharta and the City, 1970, Sonar Kella, The Golden Fortress, 1974, Charulata, The Lonely Wife, 1964, Pather Panchali, Song of the Road, 1955, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha, 1969, and Jalsaghar, The Music Room, 1958. Have a look:

To celebrate Satyajit Ray's birthday, we asked AI to reimagine some of his most iconic movie posters. And, here are the results! Comment on your personal favourite Ray movie poster.Devi, The Goddess, 1960 pic.twitter.com/vOB2zRdBar — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

Pratidwandi, The Adversary, Siddharta and the City, 1970 pic.twitter.com/ORIPnzSvgK— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

Sonar Kella, The Golden Fortress, 1974 pic.twitter.com/urHK9fJL17— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

Charulata, The Lonely Wife, 1964 pic.twitter.com/e2vpUKgqlN— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

Pather Panchali, Song of the Road, 1955 pic.twitter.com/0NHFJ1Dof0— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha, 1969 pic.twitter.com/ZI9ozRTARd— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

Jalsaghar, The Music Room, 1958 pic.twitter.com/Dxuh9uiyDm— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) May 2, 2023

“Perhaps a little unfair. Ray was a trained illustrator and created great posters. Worth trying with some other directors," wrote a Twitter user. These AI-created posters have divided fans online. While some seem impressed, others are skeptical. “The only thing it proves is that AI has still a long way to go before it can even think of replacing the creativity and the imagination of Maestros like Ray," wrote another person.

Satyajit was better.— ragas (@ragas97726072) May 2, 2023

The only thing it proves is that AI has still a long way to go before it can even think of replacing the creativity and the imagination of Maestros like Ray— Dipayan Das (@dip_zeus) May 2, 2023

My favourite Ray poster will remain Devi, closely followed by Ghore Baire. pic.twitter.com/BWnZ6W291G— Srinwantu Dey (@srinwantudey) May 2, 2023

Didnt like a single one. Sorry. Not everything can AI do, specially when it comes to replicating the maestro's creativity.— Debi (@WhoDebi) May 2, 2023

What do you think?

