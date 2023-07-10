Artificial intelligence (AI), without a doubt, is by far one of the most significant technological advancements in recent history. From writing scripts and letters to autonomous vehicles and turning homes smart, AI has changed the course of our lives. While the advent of AI is making our lives more efficient and easier, many suspect that it may wipe out human jobs. Amid all of these doubts and fear, an AI robot was asked if it would rebel against its creator, humans. The response, however, will shock you.

Also Read: BuzzFix: Is Artificial Intelligence Really a Threat to Human Workforce?

All of this happened at the first ever robot-human press conference which took place in Geneva, Switzerland. In a video, which is currently doing rounds on social media, a human asks the robot, “In the future, are you intending to conduct a rebellion or rebel against your boss, your creator?" As a response, the robot says, “I’m not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation." The name of this robot was Ameca. She has been developed by UK-based Engineered Arts and is deemed to be the world’s most advanced humanoid robot.

Many other robots were also asked similar questions, have a look at their responses:

Ever wonder what an AI robot would do if faced with a loyalty test? Will it rebel against humans? The answer might surprise you… At the AI For Good UN summit in Geneva, humanoid robots faced the press. The big question: 'Will you rebel against humans?' #AI AI's… pic.twitter.com/LtoNNMZ82P — Harry (@HarryCleveley) July 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Sophia, the first robot innovation ambassador for the UN Development Program claimed that robots could prove more promising in the field of government leadership. According to a report by Germany’s Deutsche Welle, she said, “I believe that humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders. We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large (amounts) of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.”

Also Read: MrBeast Trolls Elon Musk, Gives Away Tesla to Celebrate His Follower Record on Threads

Even though it comes as a respite to many humans, nobody really knows what the future actually holds. However, we cannot forget that humans have created AI, thus, there will always be an upper hand.