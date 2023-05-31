AI Transforms Elon Musk Into An Indian Groom; Here’s The Sherwani Look

Imagine the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, stepping into the vibrant realm of an Indian wedding. Thanks to the creative geniuses at Rolling Canvas Presentations, a popular wedding photography page on Instagram, this virtual fantasy has become a stunning reality. Well, sort of. Using the power of artificial intelligence, they have effortlessly transformed Musk into an Indian groom. The look is completed with traditional sherwanis and all the regal splendor that accompanies a desi celebration. The images can be seen blending into the joyous atmosphere of an Indian wedding. Dancing with guests, striking majestic poses, and even mounted on a horse, the Tesla Founder exudes a magnetic charm that captures the imagination of viewers worldwide.

The captivating post on Instagram reads, “When Elon Musk had an Indian wedding – in my imagination 🙂 From the times when we used to paint our imagination on paper to now, when we can convey our ideas to computers/AI and it brings them to reality. Fascinated to be alive at these times and be part of a possible transition. Not sure if it’s for good or bad, but it’s happening. World is changing and it’s changing fast." The Midjourney software, employed by Rolling Canvas Presentations, has indeed revolutionised the way we perceive digital artistry. It has breathed life into the realms of imagination, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Canvas Presentations📷🎥 (@rolling_canvas_)

As the images continue to go viral, Instagram is abuzz with admiration and excitement. Users from all corners of the globe are sharing their astonishment at the creative prowess displayed in the images. Many are also in awe of the transformative power of AI. Elon Musk’s fusion into the rich tapestry of Indian wedding traditions is regarded as a “whole new world” by a few. “I still can’t believe this is AI-generated!” a user wrote.

“The future is crazy. You will not know what is real or fake,” another comment read.

Another user simply, “Hahaha love it.”

This is not the first time the Twitter CEO has been the subject of deep fake. In a series of perplexing photos that have left social media users baffled and intrigued, Musk can be seen sharing intimate moments with a humanoid robot. The images, shared by Twitter user and social media influencer David Marven, have ignited a flurry of speculation and curiosity.

Accompanied by the caption “Elon Musk announces the future wife, who is she?", these jaw-dropping snaps unveil a female robot designed using artificial intelligence, possessing personalities that mirror those of women. According to David, this cutting-edge creation is a manifestation of Musk’s ideal companion, with attributes and traits that surpass what can be found in a regular individual.

Elon Musk announces the future wife who is she?It is the first robot that has been manufactured specifically designed with artificial intelligence with the personality and the characteristics of the female that he dreams of…which is not found in any normal person, because of… pic.twitter.com/a2JdpTfwef— Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) May 16, 2023

The images created with the help of artificial intelligence had the internet divided on how fast they could recognize the AI.