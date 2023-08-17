aipur Thief, Dressed as Policeman, Barges in Woman's House After Asking for Water

An old video featuring a man disguised as a police officer requesting water from a woman before launching an attack and gaining access to her residence has resurfaced on social media, sparking fear among users. The incident, which supposedly transpired in September 2022, unfolded within Jaipur’s Manglam City society situated in Kardhani. The CCTV footage documenting the incident has recently gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a user shared their astonishment along with the video, commenting, “Paani pilana bhi safe nahi hai aajkal (Even offering water isn’t safe these days). This is so dangerous. Received on society group.”

The video commences with a woman offering a glass of water to a man stationed outside her residence, all the while ensuring her door remains closed for safety reasons. The man is attired in a police uniform. Although things appear normal up to this point, the situation takes a turn when, after a brief interval, the woman opens her door once again to offer another glass of water. At this point, as she tries to retrieve the glass from the man, he abruptly initiates an assault on her and forcibly pulls her into the house.

In a matter of moments, two additional men climb up the staircase and make their way into the house. A sudden shriek echoes from within, accompanied by the sound of a barking dog. Subsequently, all three men can be observed hurriedly leaving the house and running away. The woman raises her voice, shouting, “Chor, Chor."

Earlier, when the video initially emerged in 2022, there were claims that the incident had unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city. Responding to this assertion, the Tamil Nadu Police took to X, dismissing it as fake news.

According to reports, the woman featured in the video, identified as Brijesh Kanwar, revealed to Dainik Bhaskar that the intruders had attempted to intimidate her with a firearm. However, their plans were thwarted when their dog named Mackie began to bark vehemently and even bit one of them. Consequently, they fled the scene empty-handed, she recounted.