Air India Flyer Heartbroken After Losing Pet Cat at Delhi Airport, Slams Airline Staff

A flyer has alleged mismanagement on the part of Air India staff for her kitten going missing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Her friend, who took to Twitter to amplify her grievance, wrote, “My friend’s pet is missing due to negligence by [Air India] staff. This is a heart-wrenching tragedy and your negligence is inexcusable. You must take responsibility for your actions and make things right immediately." In accompanying screengrabs, Twitter user Sony S Somar shared the incident.

The flyer, Jangneichong Karong, was travelling from Delhi to Imphal with two pet kittens. Initially, she was asked to either reschedule her flight or move to business class to travel with the kittens in the cabin. Since rescheduling was not an option, she agreed to move to business class, which again was not available. With a heavy heart, she agreed to send her kittens via cargo. Shortly before boarding, one of the managers informed her that one of the kittens had run away.

Karong alleged that the cage was properly secured and sturdy and that staff members were careless, as she found the latch loose later. In subsequent tweets, she said that Air India apologised to her. In other tweets, she claimed that despite multiple emails, there hasn’t been a positive response from the airline’s side.

I got a call to extend their apologies, but it’s not the apologies that I need now, but my kitten to be reunited with her brother. Makes me question how actively they are searching. Do u have cctv at all @airindia A kitten not train med to fast will not stay hungry for 3 days😟— Jangneichong Karong (@janneichong) April 26, 2023

I am here now. Thanks Sony. I have wrote mails and mails for 3 days now. And, still there aren't any positive reply from their side. The latest mail was asking them to allow a team of friends to go look for #Phoenix @airindiain how do u handle life? Patience is running out.— Jangneichong Karong (@janneichong) April 26, 2023

Its the 4th day today. No reply!!! No access!!! No nothing @airindiain shame on you !! U don’t even own up to your mistake. It pissed me that many similar incidences have happened already. https://t.co/p6hMY5VaOh— Jangneichong Karong (@jeanninechong) April 27, 2023

This is #missingkitten PHOENIX and SKKY. They are siblings . Didn’t want to separate them, so the plan was to give them a bigger area to run and play around. Unfortunately, Phoenix is still #missing in airport. Give permission to look for her. Demand CCTV footage of the incident. pic.twitter.com/JNqJXdKJ3z— Jangneichong Karong (@jeanninechong) April 26, 2023

Here’s hoping Phoenix finds his way to safety and can be reunited with Skky soon.

