Airport Staff Spots Gus Fring of 'Breaking Bad', Actor Shares Photo Aboard Plane

Good characters are very hard to develop and rare to find. However, there are just very few shows which give us characters to relish for life. One of such shows is ‘Breaking Bad.’ The show which revolved around Walter White, a Chemistry teacher and his former student, Jesse Pinkman cooking meth in a lab and selling it had a main antagonist in the end of the second season: Gus Fring. And its safe to say, there’s been no character like ‘Gus Fring.’ Played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, the character was loved by fans for his no-nonsense attitude.

His death scene has been deemed as one of the most iconic scenes of the entire series. In the scene, after the explosives go off, Gus comes out of the room uninjured and adjusts his tie. Then the camera pans to the left, showing the complete face. This is when the audience realises that the right side of his face and head are gone completely, leaving just the skull.

The actor is once again in the headlines after he shared a hilarious post on his official Instagram and Facebook handles. “This is a first! I’ve been spotted. Thank you to my fans everywhere!" he wrote as he shared an image of his fans. In the image, an airport staff member can be seen holding his image on phone. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Giancarlo Esposito - Sir, you display the epitome of how to be a celebrity. Remembering that the fame you have is only on loan from those who put you there. The love you show your fans is the reason why they are as thankful for you as you are for them. Keep that going and your International Treasure status will be assured - long term," wrote a Facebook user. Another person mentioned, “I met you years ago at Central Market in Southlake Texas. You were buying steak for your dog. Very humble, friendly and unassuming. It was a pleasure to meet you!"

One Facebook user wrote, “You’re a legend! Wish I could take a picture with you and hang it on my album with the caption “The time I met the Payday 2 villain and also fried chicken salesman extraordinaire."

