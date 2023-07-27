AI's Barbie Makeover Of Joe Biden And Barack Obama Gets Internet’s Thumbs Up

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie’s first look undeniably sparked a wave, with people jumping on the pink bandwagon. Well, this Barbie mania was all things rage after the movie’s release. So, in this internet era, how do you expect AI artists to not ride this trendy train? Wondering what’s this internet’s trendy train? Your favourite stars and politicians are being Barbified. Yes, exhibiting their creativity, AI artists are transforming celebrities into Barbie and Ken. And US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Barack Obama are the latest ones to get this Barbie makeover. How do they look? Sophisticated in all things pink. Now, the internet is going gaga over the re-imagination.

The picture came to light when a Twitter user shared it with the caption, “Barack and Joe trolling Republicans — love it!!” Yes, of course, the user ended with two pink hearts. The now viral still shows Barack Obama and Joe Biden walking side by side in their chicest looks. They must be having a great chat, as the two politicians have the biggest smiles on their faces. Barack Obama is looking dapper in his bubblegum pink pantsuit, atop a formal white shirt and black tie. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has amazingly pulled off a business-casual look, by ditching the tie with his rosy pink pants suit and white formal shirt. Don’t you miss his smart black sunglasses?

Barack and Joe trolling Republicans — love it!! 🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/qgn9L2Sbs8— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 24, 2023

The internet has become a big fan of this Barbie makeover of politicians, with innumerable users not shying away from complementing the stunning transformation. Many pointed out that in reality politicians are often seen in their dark tan suits. However, they believe that nobody could pull a bubblegum pink look better than these two. A comment read, “Even if they did dress like this, they would rock that look. Just like the tan suits.”

Another commented, “But if any president could pull off a pink suit, it definitely would be Barack Obama!”

A user said, “Don’t burst our balloon! I like them in Barbie pink!”

Barack Obama and Joe Biden are not the first ones to be Barbified. Just a week back, an Instagram post took the internet by storm as it exhibited the Barbie makeover of Bollywood actresses.

And we must say, the artist was so perfect in his skills that at first glance the pictures might visually deceive you into believing that they are real Barbies.