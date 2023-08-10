Aishwarya Rai Shuts Down Interviewer Over Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi Jibes in Old Video

There are often times when Bollywood celebrities are subjected to harsh criticism and trolling. While sometimes stars lose their calm, there are also times when they handle the situation with utmost grace. Now, an old video which is currently going viral shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving it back to an interviewer for asking a few inappropriate questions. The footage is from a 2004 interview with Chetan Sharma and it has resurfaced on Reddit.

It starts with the journalist asking the actress about her not being able to strike the right cord with “Khan-daans.” He said, “There is also, you can call it an accusation, or this kind of feeling that seems to be that you have just not been able to strike the right chord with the Khan-daans, the Aamirs, the Salmans, the Shah Rukhs.” Annoyed by the question, Aishwarya shut him down as she said, “You guys enjoy this drama so you can keep this going, it keeps you all entertained.”

According to the Reddit post, he was fired after this video. He also mentioned Vivek Oberoi ahead in the video.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather multiple responses. “He seems determined to keep pushing until he wrestles with some controversial soundbite or response from her. How is he better than the paparazzi who call out insults to celebrities to film a reaction shot? What a piece of work he is!” Another person mentioned, “What grace, what courage and what confidence. I am floored. Aishwarya can walk over me and I won’t complain. I love how she handled all the negativity and misogyny and patriarchy while still standing at the very top.”