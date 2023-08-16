'Bullied By Memes': Akshay Kumar Ditching Canadian Citizenship for Indian Invites More Trolling

Just a day after Akshay Kumar shared proof of his Indian citizenship, the online realm has been buzzing with discussions about it incessantly. Amidst extending his Independence Day greetings, the Bollywood star took to his social media platforms to announce that he has now been granted Indian citizenship. “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!," he wrote alongside a snapshot of the official registration document. While the world is no stranger to the substantial trolling Akshay has faced in relation to his Canadian citizenship, this customary rite did not escape the meme-makers’ attention once again.

This time, the trolls seemed to focus more on his decision to relinquish citizenship from a country where, in fact, many Indians move in pursuit of better prospects. “Lmao imagine leaving citizenship of a first world country because bunch of nobodies trolled u," commented one user.

Another humourously quipped, “Usually Punjabi go to Canada for Canadian citizenship but you’re the first Punjabi to comeback to India from Canada for Indian citizenship. How did you do that?"

Following suit, they let the memes take over and do what they do best.

Take a Look:

In the midst of all this, there were also numerous fans of the actor who inundated social media with congratulatory messages. The hashtags #AkshayKumar and #AkshayIndianKumar swiftly gained traction on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Akshay has endured a consistent barrage of ridicule concerning his Canadian identity for quite some time. It’s reported that during the 1990s, he faced a challenging period in his career with a string of over 15 consecutive film failures, which prompted him to seek Canadian citizenship. His citizenship status came under intense scrutiny after he abstained from voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This matter also sparked a heated debate when he conducted a ‘non-political’ interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the elections.

On the professional front, the actor has finally struck gold with a successful film following a string of flops. His recent release, OMG 2, is gleaming brightly at the box office, crossing the mark of ₹55.17 crore in India.