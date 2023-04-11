'Alcoholic' Labrador Becomes First Dog To Be Treated For Addiction

Meet Coco, a furry friend who underwent a rare treatment for alcohol withdrawal at Dunroamin Special Care Unit. His story is both heartbreaking and inspiring, highlighting the importance of this special care unit in saving animals’ lives. As reported by Newsweek, Coco, a two-year-old Labrador mix, developed a dependence on alcohol due to its owner’s habit of leaving drinks out before going to bed. Coco and his pal were left alone after the death of their owner, and soon after, both became seriously unwell. When Coco and his companion came to the special care unit it became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal.

Despite the best efforts of the vet on site, Coco’s companion passed away, leaving Coco alone and suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Thanks to the round-the-clock care and attention provided by the team at Dunroamin, Coco was able to recover from his alcohol withdrawal symptoms after four weeks of sedation and intensive care. In a Facebook post by Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, Coco’s entire journey was explained.

“Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is,” read the post. It was further added, “Coco’s friend was repeatedly fitting and soon after Coco also started to fit. Thankfully a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care but sadly Coco’s friend passed away despite our best efforts.”

For anyone wondering, Coco is now off all medication and starting to behave like a normal dog. Although he is not yet ready for adoption, his physical recovery from alcohol withdrawal has been remarkable, thanks to the homely environment provided by the special care unit. The unit’s personalized care made a significant difference in Coco’s overall well-being, and his progress serves as a testament to the exceptional care provided by the staff.

People filled the comment section with recovery wishes for Coco and praises for the veterinarian staff that helped him on the road to recovery. “Omg, I literally find this so hard to believe… it’s absolutely heartbreaking. So glad Coco is now on the mend and hope his companion is now running free over the rainbow bridge,” read a comment.

Another comment read, “Poor pup, how awful for him. I hope he finds a loving home.”

“Such a sad story… thank you for all that you do…” commented a user.

According to Cora who works at the Woodside Animal Rescue Trust, told Newsweek, it is rare for the trust to admit dogs with alcohol-related problems, and she advised dog owners to keep their pets away from alcohol. Cora emphasized that Coco had developed a “dependency" on alcohol, as opposed to experiencing alcohol poisoning from a one-time event.

Although the specifics of how Coco and his pal ended up with alcohol addiction remain unknown, the importance of the Dunroamin Special Care Unit in ensuring the well-being and recovery of animals like Coco is unquestionable.

