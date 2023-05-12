'Alexa, Play I'm On Vacation': Toddler’s Innocent Plea Will Make You Go Aww

As smart home assistants continue to make life more convenient, a viral video showcases the hilarious struggles that can come with using them. In the clip, a sweet little girl attempts to get Alexa to play her favourite song, “I’m On Vacation" by Dirty Heads. Despite her best efforts, the little one fumbles as she tries to get the name correct. With every failed attempt, Alexa seems more confused, leaving the little girl disappointed and turning to her mother for help. The heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the innocence of children and their never-ending curiosity.

The video of the little girl struggling to get Alexa to play her favourite song has gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide. Social media has been flooded with comments expressing adoration for the girl’s innocence and cuteness, making it a must-see video for anyone looking to brighten their day.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nepali Videos Official (@videos.nep)

One of the social media users suggested a straightforward solution to the problem by commenting, “Alexa, play the damn song.”

Another person was charmed by the girl’s adorable attempts and said, “I watched this in loop. She’s adorable.”

One expressed their frustration with Alexa’s inability to understand the child’s instructions and wrote, “See how cute she is trying and still hopeful. Alexa you need to upgrade your intelligence to understand child tone & voice too.”

Meanwhile, a user made a playful threat, “Alexa better play or else.”

Last year, a heartwarming video of a toddler requesting Alexa to play I’m On Vacation went viral, and in contrast to the little girl’s struggle in the recent video, Alexa understood and played the song without any confusion. The video captured the boy’s pure excitement and infectious dance moves, leaving viewers with a smile on their faces. What’s more interesting is the band themselves shared the video with a caption that reads, “Hey Alexa, play A-a-aye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Heads (@dirtyheads)

Despite the challenges, the kids’ determination to hear their favourite song is a reminder of the joy and innocence that can be found in the simplest of moments, bringing a smile to our faces and warmth to our hearts.