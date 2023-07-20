Aligarh Hospital Puts Up Board Displaying Abortion Charges, Probe On

An open case of illegal operations has come to the fore in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh where a hospital has put up an ad for abortions. This hospital, which claims to provide abortion facilities with medicines for Rs 2.500, operates at a distance of 50 meters from Etah Chungi Crossroads. The private hospital is named Manglik Hospital. The baffling part is that the hospital has openly put up a board outside and has not tried to conceal its activities. It has been operating this way and it was only after someone took a photo of the signboard and it went viral on the internet, that the authorities decided to investigate it.

After the matter came to the notice of the CMO of Aligarh, instructions were given to investigate. CMO Neeraj Tyagi has told local reporters that a team was sent to the hospital to investigate as soon as the matter came to the limelight. It is also being ascertained whether the hospital is registered or not, he said.

If the hospital is running without registration then strict action will be taken against the operators, CMO Tyagi said. If there is registration, action will be taken to cancel the registration. When Dr SK Manglik, the director of the hospital was talked to, he reportedly said that he has put up the board for the patients coming from the rural areas, who often are in a critical condition and need immediate medical attention.

After the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, of 1971, abortion became lawful in India in a certain number of circumstances. The Supreme Court of India increased the legal abortion cutoff to 20 weeks of gestation for all women on September 28, 2022, and to 24 weeks of gestation under specific conditions. Although abortion is not an unlawful act in India, it is not a woman’s right and cannot be undertaken by a woman arbitrarily unless under certain specific conditions.