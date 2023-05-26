'AliyahCore': From Singular Style to Viral Fashion Aesthetic

By showing off her almost inimitable style — channeling streetwear and Japanese culture, all with a good dose of bright pink — an American internet user by the name of Aliyah Bah has taken an unusual route to making a name for herself in fashion. The young woman has even managed to spark a trend in her name, and to turn it into a viral hit. A feat immortalized by the ‘AliyahCore’ hashtag, and which could become a key fashion trend of 2023.

Some dream of becoming influencers, others manage to do so by the greatest of coincidences. Aliyah Bah, a student living in the state of Georgia, in the United States, has a distinctive and eccentric style that she wears with pride, sharing her looks daily with her once small online community of followers. She sports looks that some would consider kooky or unusual, and which are not dissimilar to those spotted just a year ago under the ‘weird girl’ hashtag. These, she posts regularly, accompanied by the #aliyahcore hashtag, all of which has propelled her to the top of fashion trends.

Channeling mangas and streetwear

Now, Aliyah Bah is experiencing what would be a dream come true for many internet users. She can be found under the pseudonym @aliyahsinterlude1 on TikTok, where she now has a large community of more than 2.6 million followers. Meanwhile, the #aliyahcore hashtag has no less than 200 million views and counting on the Chinese social network. Not bad for a user who was still unknown just a few months ago. And this is only the beginning! Many celebrities have taken up the trend, rocking the ‘AliyahCore’ aesthetic. Lizzo even shot a video with the internet sensation herself. A short film of a few seconds that has scored no less than 1.5 million views, and contributed to further boosting the fame of Aliyah Bah, who has now become a fully fledged content creator.

So what exactly is ‘AliyahCore’ style? Simple in appearance, but nevertheless very carefully crafted, the aesthetic is directly inspired by Harajuku style — the name of a Tokyo district known for its ultra colorful urban artworks. This is embellished with streetwear touches, and a plethora of Moon Boots or furry equivalents, and a color scheme dominated by pink. Clearly, with this kind of style, the young woman does not go unnoticed. All of this is then accessorized with jewelry, handbags, belts, bows and all manner of headgear, each more eccentric than the next.

top videos

Bringing back ‘pum pum shorts’

Through the rise of the ‘AliyahCore’ aesthetic, some (perhaps intentionally) previously forgotten fashion items could return to the forefront, starting with the unavoidable ‘pum pum shorts’ which are very short shorts. These are worn with colorful tights, sometimes fishnets, and big furry boots — mismatched if possible. The same goes for the micro miniskirt that Aliyah Bah again matches with brightly colored clothing and accessories. Note that earmuffs, one of the favorite accessories of the content creator, could also return to the fashion scene, as the signatures of this singular style are brought into the mainstream.