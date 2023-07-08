'Allah is on the Way': Auto Rickshaw Driver's Name Leaves Twitter Looking for 'Final Destination'

What is the strangest experience you’ve had while booking an auto rickshaw? Well, after a Bengaluru resident shared a screenshot of an Uber Auto showing a waiting time of 71 minutes, it became evident that anything is possible in today’s time. In a similar vein, a Twitter user recently had a humourous experience while booking an auto rickshaw, which prompted them to share it on social media.

The user, @kannotdothis, shared a screenshot of their Ola trip confirmation, indicating that the auto rickshaw driver was en route to pick him up. However, it was the driver’s name displayed on the app that caught his attention. The name read, “ALLAH is on the way." This amusingly led the user to wonder about the ‘destination’ if God himself was coming to pick them up. In the caption, they wrote, “where am I going??" The tweet gained attention, and users responded with humorous suggestions for the user’s ‘final destination’.

where am i going ?? pic.twitter.com/6NzGZc1v77— kanishk (@kannotdothis) July 7, 2023

Comments like “Jannat" (Heaven) and “Plot twist, to Yamraj" (the Hindu god of death) filled the comment section, accompanied by a flurry of laughter emojis. Amidst the funny responses, one user shared their own such incident, saying, “A few days back, Duryodhan delivered my food."

Jannat— Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) July 7, 2023

Plot twist, to Yamraj…— Vedant Kajale (@VedantKajale3) July 7, 2023

A few days back, Duryodhan delivered my food.— Deepansh Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@deepansh01) July 8, 2023

Meanwhile, this incident adds to the collection of amusing experiences with online taxis and autos. In one such previous instance, a user narrated a delightful encounter while booking a cab in Gurgaon. According to their tweet, the cab driver called immediately after the ride was confirmed and said, “Bhaiya Samosa khaa raha hu, 5 min ruk jaaiye" (Brother, I am having samosas, please wait for 5 minutes). The user agreed and the driver offered to bring them a samosa as well, saying, “Aap bhi khaaoge to 1 le aau?" (Do you want me to bring one for you too?).

Without a doubt, such unexpected rides provide the internet with a delightful dose of joy while keeping us all entertained along the way!