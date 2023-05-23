'Aloo Lelo': Twitter Lists Iconic Movie Dialogues That Need No 'Play' Button

When it comes to movies, there’s something magical that sticks with us long after the credits roll. It could be a catchy song, a witty dialogue, a memorable scene, or even the charm of a particular actor. These are the elements that take the movie experience from the screen and embed themselves in our hearts. And in the realm of Bollywood movies, it’s the dialogues that often steal the show, becoming so iconic that they don’t need a play button to be recognized. They just pop into our minds like an earworm! And, guess what? Twitter recently rounded up a collection of these legendary movie scenes and dialogues, and here’s the crazy part: you can literally hear them just by looking at the images!

Take, for example, the mention of ‘Uday’ from the movie ‘Welcome.’ How can we forget that hilarious dialogue that’s practically etched into our minds: ‘Aloo Lelo, Kaanda Lelo’. It’s a guaranteed laugh riot every time!

And speaking of unforgettable moments, when we see ‘Geet’ and ‘Aditya’ standing together while the actress is engrossed in a phone call, there’s only one scene that pops into our minds. It’s that epic moment when Geet unleashes a verbal assault on ‘Anshuman’! It’s like she takes all our frustrations and delivers them with a fiery passion, creating yet another iconic scene from the beloved movie ‘Jab We Met’.

And even when we look at ‘Rani’ from ‘Queen’ sitting on the car and crying out loudly with the words “Meri to Zindagi Barbaad Hogai," or envisioning ‘Sehmat’ in the gripping finale of ‘Raazi’ declaring “Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai," these lines evoke a sense of familiarity and transport us back to those unforgettable cinematic moments.

For the dedicated movie enthusiasts or even the keen meme observers, these iconic dialogues are at the tip of our tongues.. But fear not, if these moments need a nudge in your memory, Desi Twitter has compiled a treasure trove of images that will transport you back to these legendary lines that literally need ‘no introduction’.

You can't hear an image. The image: pic.twitter.com/3GnxbwMuOk — Avinash Ahuja (@Siimplyavinash) May 19, 2023

You can't hear an imageThe image - pic.twitter.com/Tg2y7QCOaR— Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) May 18, 2023

