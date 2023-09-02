Amazing Northern Lights Captured Mid-Flight By Traveller Goes Viral

Auroras, often referred to as the Northern Lights, are a celestial wonder known for their dazzling streaks of colourful light that grace the skies near Earth’s polar regions. These breathtaking displays have been witnessed in various parts of the world, especially during solar storms. Recently, passengers aboard a flight to Europe were treated to a captivating aurora display, which was captured by a passenger and has since become a social media sensation.

A video shared on social media offers viewers a stunning view of the Northern Lights from an aeroplane. In this remarkable footage, social media users are granted a glimpse of the enchanting Northern Lights, a phenomenon that has now taken the internet by storm.

Vincent Ledvina, a self-proclaimed ‘Professional Aurora Chaser,’ shared the video on his Instagram account. He narrated how he dedicated an entire night during his flight to Europe to capturing the mesmerizing Northern Lights. As his plane soared over Canada, his patience and dedication were rewarded with a wonderful view of the captivating aurora. In a later part of the video, he showcases brilliant green lights shimmering right next to the aeroplane wing, adding to the awe-inspiring spectacle.

The caption of the video reads, “Have you ever seen the Northern Lights from a plane!?”

So far, the video has garnered over 4 lakh views and continues to draw attention. Social media users from around the world have flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user expressed, “It’s been on my bucket list for decades. Hoping one day to see them.”

Another user shared, “Yes!! It was amazing, over Tromso. My husband wouldn’t believe me until he saw it”. The third user added, “The lights already know you and are showing up, especially for you”. The fourth user reminisced, “I did the same thing!! So happy I did! It was amazing”.

This isn’t the first time someone has been fortunate enough to witness the Northern Lights from the vantage point of an aircraft. Some time ago, another traveller had the opportunity to capture the stunning beauty of the Auroras during her flight to the Nordic Island nation. She shared this incredible experience on Instagram, leaving netizens in awe, with many exclaiming “unreal”. In the video posted by Kyana Sue Powers, the woman inside the flight captioned the video, “POV: You are flying to Iceland. Always pick a window seat.” Such videos never fail to create a stir on the internet, and this instance was no exception.