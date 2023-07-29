Amazon Water Service in Bengaluru? Viral Pic of 'AWS' Tank Truck Confuses Twitter

The internet has an uncanny ability to bring out some of the most bizarre and funniest occurrences, and recently, it happened when a picture of a water tank truck in Bengaluru went viral. What made this seemingly ordinary event so hilarious was the fact that the truck was labelled as ‘AWS’ drinking water supply. Now, for those familiar with tech, AWS stands for Amazon Web Services, a well-known cloud-computing platform by Amazon. The coincidence of a water service supplier having the same abbreviation as the cloud-computing giant was too funny to ignore.

Twitter user Neil Agarwal, who shared the image of the AWS tank truck, couldn’t help but wonder when Amazon got into the water supply business. “When did they get into this,” he wrote in the tweet which has now amassed over 530K views and over 350 retweets.

when did they get into this pic.twitter.com/dUFdlfnLY9— Neil Agarwal (@regalstreak) July 28, 2023

This sparked a wave of reactions from people, with one cleverly suggesting it was “cloud-based hydration" and another humourously commenting, “They were already in that, right? Directly from cloud…"

cloud-based hydration— Yuan Gao (@mesetatron) July 28, 2023

Amazon Water Services 😂— Jacob (@clutchitjake) July 28, 2023

“Rains, I tell you. The cloud infra went down and they’re carrying it away,” read the third comment while the fourth user quipped, “Jeff (Bezos) be diversifying into everything.”

Rains, I tell you. The cloud infra went down and they’re carrying it away.— Aashish Bansal (@Unbelted) July 28, 2023

Jeff be diversifying into everything— mani.wagmi (@wokeblunt) July 28, 2023

After all, who would’ve expected this hilarious crossover?

For those not familiar with AWS, it’s a comprehensive cloud computing platform provided by Amazon, offering various services like infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service. AWS has been around since 2002 when it began as internal infrastructure for Amazon’s online retail operations before launching its services to the public in 2006. It became known for its pay-as-you-go model, allowing users to scale their computing, storage, and throughput needs as required.

Without a doubt, Bengaluru, the startup capital of India, is always brimming with entrepreneurial antics that can give Jeff Bezos a run for his money!