American Singer Post Malone Lost 25 Kg After Avoiding This One Popular Drink

American singer Post Malone recently lost around 25 kgs and he has finally revealed the secret behind his body transformation. During his conversation at Joe Rogan’s podcast, Mr Malon confessed that he stopped consuming one item in particular and that completely transformed his fitness journey. “Soda is so bad. It’s good but so bad," Post Malone said. He further added that he still occasionally consumes an ice-cold soda.

“If I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” Malone said. He also mentioned that he used to weigh nearly 109 kg before eliminating soda from his diet. However, now, his weight has dropped to almost 84 kg.

Malone chose to address this after his fans started speculating about his dramatic physical transformation. Many even thought that this was due to drug abuse.

When asked about what motivated him for this transformation. He said, “I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

