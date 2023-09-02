American Stuntman Steve-O Collaborates With Liquid Death, Offers His Hair To Make Voodoo Dolls

Popular British-American stuntman Steve-O has embarked on a peculiar journey into the supernatural world by offering voodoo dolls containing his real hair for sale. The unexpected collaboration between Steve-O and Liquid Death, a canned water company, has certainly raised many eyebrows.

Liquid Death approached the daring stuntman with a rather unusual proposition- they wanted to cut his hair and create voodoo dolls using it. Steve-O, despite acknowledging the creepiness of the idea, couldn’t resist the offer, as he expressed his fondness for Liquid Death.

These distinctive voodoo dolls, measuring a mere 6 inches in height, come with an added twist. The dolls have been activated by a genuine witch doctor. The peculiar feature of these dolls is that any actions performed on them will transmit sensations to Steve-O himself.

Steve-O shared his thoughts on this venture, saying, “I’m excited to present my first venture into the supernatural. Liquid Death is utilising my hair to craft authentic voodoo dolls in my likeness, available for anyone to purchase. And these dolls have been consecrated by a bona fide voodoo practitioner—a witch doctor."

Liquid Death’s website provides additional insight into these handcrafted voodoo dolls, stating, “Crafted entirely by hand, these voodoo dolls are authentically made. As a result, appearances may naturally vary. Caution: Interactions with the doll may not be safe for Steve-O."

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Steve-O reflected on the peculiar venture, admitting that it was “creepy and ill-advised to invite negative energy like that." He candidly confessed that the idea looked creepy initially, but cited his appreciation for Liquid Death as the driving force behind his involvement.

Liquid Death has already started selling these dolls on its website. The dolls are available at Rs 14,300 per piece.

“Want to be part of Steve-O’s first supernatural stunt ever? Well now you can! These 100% authentic voodoo dolls are handmade. Each contains a pouch of Steve-O’s real hair plus ritual salts and has been activated by a real witch doctor. Anything you decide to do to the doll, Steve-O will actually feel! Dolls are handmade. Appearances will naturally vary,” read the description on Liquid Death website.