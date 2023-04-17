Amit Mishra Run Out, Harshal Patel's Mankad: Funniest Moments in IPL That Are Worth a Glance

Ready to get your cricket fix and laugh your socks off at the same time? Look no further than the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s most thrilling cricket league! From gut-wrenching defeats to sidesplitting on-field antics, the IPL has given us fifteen years of unforgettable moments that are still cracking us up today. And while we couldn’t possibly cover them all, we’ve rounded up the top five funniest IPL moments that are one-of-a-kind. Whether you’re reliving Amit Mishra’s unforgettable dismissal or Harshal Patel’s ‘failed’ Mankad, get ready to ROFL with these hilarious ‘highlights’.

When CSK Missed Two Run-outs off Single Ball

During an IPL match in 2009, Dwayne Smith of the Deccan Chargers hit the ball through the off-side off Shadab Jakati and went for the second run. Little did he know that a series of blunders would follow, resulting in a comedy of errors. Jakati got so excited in the middle that he messed up a simple run-out chance not once, not twice, but a whopping four times! Poor Smith was caught in the middle of it all, but even he couldn’t help but grin from ear to ear at the sheer hilarity of it. And it wasn’t just Smith - the commentators were in stitches, and the fans in the stadium were laughing so hard, they had tears in their eyes!

SRH’s Amit Mishra’s Dismissal off Three Throws on Stumps

This one comes from IPL 2015 when RR took on SRH at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. It occurred when Amit Mishra missed a slower ball and got into a mix-up with his partner while trying to scamper for a run. Sanju Samson missed his first attempt at hitting the stumps and bowler James Faulkner followed and Mishra thought he was safe after the second throw. Mishra, taking his eye off the ball, began walking back casually, only for Samson to hit the stumps on the third attempt and catch him short of the crease, resulting in the final wicket falling on the fourth ball of the 20th over.

Shikhar Dhawan Falls to His Knees on Dinesh Karthik’s Appeal

During the IPL 2021 match between KKR and DC, wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik’s appeal for a stumping against DC opener Shikhar Dhawan turned into a comedy gold moment. While Karthik passionately appealed for the wicket, Dhawan dramatically threw his bat aside and fell to his knees, leaving Karthik’s angry rant halfway through. Known for his jests and antics, Dhawan’s sudden gesture left everyone in splits, making it a viral sensation on social media.

Harshal Patel’s ‘Failed’ Mankad

In a nail-biting match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2023, Harshal Patel tried to Mankad Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end during his run-up but missed his chance to clip off the bails. This led to a last-ball thriller, but it wasn’t without its share of comedic errors! Dinesh Karthik’s fumble behind the stumps added to the drama, and in the end, Avesh Khan completed a single to secure a thrilling victory for his team. The fans surely got their money’s worth!

Three RR Bowlers Scrambling to Take a Catch

And now, one of the most hilarious moments of this season took place when RR faced off against the Gujarat Titans. It all started when Wriddhiman Saha tried to go big and ended up hitting a massive top edge. The ball was heading straight down, and not one, not two, but three bowlers tried to catch it but failed miserably, leaving everyone in splits. The fun didn’t end there! The fourth person, who happened to be the actual bowler, finally caught the ball and took the wicket. This incident has now become the talk of the town, and fans are loving it so much that they’ve created several memes. This season couldn’t get any better, could it?

Now, that was just a few of the many rib-tickling moments that the IPL has given us over the years. But who knows what other gems this season has in store for us!

