‘Amphibious Autorickshaws’: AI Artist Reimagines Futuristic Rainwear As Monsoon Advances

As Indian cities grapple with the monsoon, an AI artist has reimagined a futuristic take on public vehicles that will help people to move freely on flooded streets. These vehicles look like an amalgamation of auto rickshaws and submarines and have been deemed as ‘Amphibious Autorickshaws.’ Instagram user ‘Prateek Arora’ took to the micro blogging site and shared images of the same. This comes in as incessant rainfall in Mumbai and Thane leads to vehicular traffic, buildings collapsing and houses flooded.

The images, since being uploaded, have gone viral and garnered over 8.5K views. Here, have a look for yourself:

“As a mechanical engineer i felt i was in the safe zone from the powers of AI, but after looking at this image having such detail design of the vehicle made me think im screwed too,” wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Whats this edit man i mean itnaa real ke real bhi real na lage.”

Meanwhile, the BMC said, “It is hereby directed that all concerned officers must visit low-lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action.” Also, in the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in isolated places. Suburban trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes have been running normally, though they were delayed by a few minutes.