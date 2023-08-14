'Wonder Women': Amul Celebrates Alia Bhatt And Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot’s latest Netflix release Heart Of Stone has become the massive talk of the town. Not only does it mark Indian actress Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut but features her as a tech genius with a “naughty list" of revenge. In addition to this, Gal Gadot’s power-packed action sequences are enough to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. As the film continues to gain viewers on the OTT platform, dairy brand Amul known to make reference to trendy themes in its topical has paid a buttery tribute to the leading ladies of Heart of Stone.

The new topical features a caricature of Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot enjoying buttery pieces of bread. Hailing them as “Wonder Women", the cartoon of Gal Gadot’s Amul Girl is seen holding a selfie stick and the duo embrace one another in a warm hug. The photo comes along with the creative tagline “Heart of Taste" making a genius reference and wordplay with the title of their movie. “Amul Topical: Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut in the action thriller, Heart of Stone," reads the caption of the post.

Catch a glimpse of it here:

With thousands of views, the photo has amassed a barrage of heart emoticons in the comment section. Even streaming giant Netflix re-shared the unique topical on its Instagram story just hours after it made its way on the internet. “Two wonders that melted our hearts," Netflix captioned the photo.

Directed by Tom Harper, the spy actioner also features Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan as the main antagonist Parker. Gal Gadot takes up the leading protagonist agent Rachel Stone who even after getting shunned by her intelligence peacekeeping organization, leaves no stone unturned to protect the agency’s most valuable programming asset - The Heart. The technology that can trace anyone along with their digital footprint gets stolen when Stone steps in to save the day. With a series of high-octane scenes, be it deadly car chases, gun combats, or parachute mishaps, the movie tries to keep the viewers on their toes.

Heart of Stone was released on the streaming platform Netflix on August 11.