An Afternoon Nap At This Chinese School Comes At A Cost And Not Everyone Can Bear It

Netizens in China are debating over a fee imposed by a school in the mainland. The South China Morning Post reported that a school in China is planning to impose a ‘nap fee’ on guardians of students, for allowing their wards to take a quick nap in the afternoon. According to reports, Jiesheng Primary School in Guangdong province in southeast China intends to impose the fees on children in the upcoming academic year. Officials from the local education department noted that the new fees were not a single regulation, but stressed that private schools were free to make the change too. A screenshot of the Jiesheng Primary School’s notice has been going viral on social media and it states that students who wish to sleep in school during the afternoon could do so under the supervision of teachers. There will be separate charges for sleeping, depending on the comfort offered. A fee of Rs 2,300 (200 yuan) would be charged for sleeping with their heads down on their desk. The cost jumps to Rs 4,500 (360 yuan) for individuals who choose to lie on mats in classrooms. Those who would like to sleep in mattresses in private rooms would have to spend Rs 7,800 (680 yuan).

An employee of the school claimed that this regulation is optional and that kids could decide to return home after their lunch break.

A representative for the Dongguan City Development and Reform Bureau stated in an interview the fees are fair, considering that teachers were required to be present to watch over and care for the students, while they napped.

In spite of the justification, many internet users are not in favour of the concept. They are criticising the school, and calling the administration ‘crazy’ for resorting to such money-making techniques. One even questioned if the school would next choose to charge a fee for using the washroom. Few felt that the school was providing a legitimate service and it was justified to charge this fee.