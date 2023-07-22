Anand Mahindra Drops A Throwback Gem Of A Chess Moment from His Honeymoon

Industrialist Anand Mahindra treated his social media followers to a throwback picture of himself. The photo featured a young Mahindra posting with a marble chessboard. He revealed that the picture was clicked by his wife while the two were on their honeymoon in Agra. The post, shared on July 20, came just after International Chess Day, celebrating the game that holds a special place in Mahindra’s heart. In the tweet accompanying the photo, the industrialist playfully admitted that he should have shared the memory on the actual Chess Day. He revealed that during the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL), many had asked him if he played chess himself.

To respond to their curiosity, Mahindra delved into his album of memories and stumbled upon this old snapshot. The picture came with a clarification that it wasn’t a shot of him competing against a robotic board, but rather, he was playfully posing for his wife’s camera.

Anand Mahindra also mentioned that he is currently working on honing his skills through online chess. He said that today, he would make his opening move with the standard e4 instead of the d4 move he seemed to have tried in the past.

And speaking of chess, I should have posted this yesterday on #InternationalChessDay ! was asked quite often during the @GCLlive if I played chess myself. So I foraged through my album of memories & found this pic from my honeymoon in Agra. No, that wasn’t a robotic board I was… pic.twitter.com/IYmZZT4tTX— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2023

The post resonated strongly with the Twitter community, receiving an overwhelming response with 333.4k views and over 3k likes. In the comments section, admirers and followers showered the business titan with respect and appreciation. Some people even compared his younger self in the photo to famed Indian actor Kamal Hassan, noting his striking resemblance.

The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL), which Anand Mahindra mentioned in his post, holds a significant position in the world of chess. The GCL, the world’s first and biggest official franchise chess league, presents a unique shared team model in which both men and women compete for the grand prize. The league’s goal is to make chess more accessible to millions of fans through innovative formats that provide a new viewpoint to the age-old game.