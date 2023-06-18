'Anand Mahindra, Elon Musk': AI Shows Billionaires Celebrating Holi in Vrindavan

Artificial Intelligence has been growing on an unprecedented scale in the past few years. From writing original articles on any topic and clearing entrance exams on ChatGPT to creating artificial yet accurate images of imaginary circumstances, AI is making a mark everywhere. Many artists have also showcased their talents through AI. Now AI has yet again taken over the internet by showing a series of images featuring the world’s billionaires playing holi in India’s Vrindavan.

Instagram page ‘Wild Trance’ put up pictures showcasing various billionaires enjoying the Indian festival. It includes Anand Mahindra, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Warren Buffet, Gautam Adani, Mark Zuckerberg, and many more. “Immerse yourself in an enchanting AI visualization where billionaires from around the world gather in the vibrant streets of Vrindavan to celebrate the joyous festival of Holi. They dance to the rhythm of traditional Holi music, A kaleidoscope of colors fills the air, creating a vivid and exuberant atmosphere,” read the caption.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, AI generated a series of images featuring the world’s most influential and wealthy people as underprivileged. The images show Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other wealthy people in a slum setting with worn-out clothes on their bodies. The AI went as far as to show Gates shirtless in his picture.The images were shared by AI artist Gokul Pillai and the intricacies of these images are to die for. From having lanky body language to wearing dirty and torn clothes, everything about the environment these billionaires have been put in is accurate. This is the reason these images are so believable. Pillai used the AI programme Midjourney which uses text-based prompts to create images.

