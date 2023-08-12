Anand Mahindra's Viral Tweet Shows Traffic Chaos In Ethiopia, Internet Has A Field Day

Renowned industrialist and Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, is a familiar presence on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where he engages with his 10.7 million followers by sharing trending stories and insights. Recently, the Indian billionaire gained attention for his White House visit during Prime Minister Modi’s official trip to the United States. During the visit, Mahindra provided updates on various programmes and events of the day. Now, he has once again caught the internet’s eye with a captivating video that has gone viral, garnering over 3 lakh views.

The video in question depicts a seemingly chaotic scenario on the roads of Ethiopia, where numerous vehicles navigate through an intersection without the aid of traffic lights. Drawing parallels to unregulated traffic in India, Anand Mahindra humorously posted the video clip on his Twitter account, sparking comparisons and discussions among his followers.

In the fast-motion video, a multitude of cars can be seen manoeuvring through the intersection simultaneously, devoid of any traffic control signals. This absence of regulation significantly increases the risk of accidents and other untoward incidents.

Anand Mahindra accompanied the video with a witty caption: “Busiest intersection in Ethiopia without traffic lights. No no no. I refuse to let India relinquish the world title for organized chaos!" The tweet’s humorous undertone resonated with his audience, prompting them to share their perspectives on traffic conditions in India and other countries.

Busiest intersection in Ethiopia without traffic lights. No no no. I refuse to let india relinquish the world title for organised chaos! 😊 pic.twitter.com/JMA9j7NuP9— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2023

One netizen cleverly remarked, “Even in India, it’s just like that only till the policeman comes and there starts the traffic jam," highlighting the often amusing ebb and flow of traffic in the country.

Some Twitter users admitted that they hadn’t witnessed traffic chaos to this degree in their own experiences. The viral post initiated conversations that spanned across nations, cultures, and road etiquette.

According to a report by Amusing Planet, the location depicted in the viral video is Meskel Square in Ethiopia, known for being a hotspot for major accidents. Over just two years from 2004 to 2006, the area witnessed a staggering 237 major accidents, underscoring the challenges of unregulated traffic.

Beyond his online presence and viral tweets, Anand Mahindra recently made headlines for organizing the Global Chess League. The event featured 36 Grandmasters from around the world, including the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen and former Indian world champion Vishwanathan Anand. Mahindra’s engagement with both business and leisure pursuits continues to capture public attention, making him a prominent figure both in the corporate world and on social media platforms.