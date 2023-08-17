Andhra Pradesh Doctor Accidentally Leaves Scissors Inside Woman's Stomach After C-Section

While dealing with a health scare we turn to doctors who diagnose the disease and provide treatment. But there is nothing more distressing than doctors, who are responsible to make us feel better breaking our trust. In a case of medical negligence, doctors at the Eluru Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh allegedly forgot to remove medical forceps from a woman’s stomach after performing a caesarian delivery. The unfortunate incident was revealed when the woman underwent an ultrasonography test at a different hospital, after suffering from severe stomach ache.

On April 19, a pregnant woman named G Swapna, belonging to S Kothapalli village in Pedapadu Mandal, was admitted to the Eluru Government Hospital for delivery, reports TOI. She was discharged from the hospital after delivering her baby via a C-section. However, within a few days after returning home, she was repeatedly plagued by stomach pain. Initially, thinking that it was a normal stomach ache, she did not give heed to the pain and took medicines for a cure.

After nearly four months on August 8, the woman started suffering from severe abdominal pain. Swapna went back to the Eluru hospital again where the doctors after examination, recommended her for another diagnosis at Vijayawada Government Hospital. After undergoing an X-ray, the reports unveiled that the woman had surgical forceps stuck inside her stomach.

The surgical forceps removal surgery was performed by Dr Prabhakar of Vijayawada Government Hospital, reports TOI. The doctor added that the surgical forceps were two inches in size. They were stuck to her intestine which caused an infection resulting in severe pain. “We have removed the infected intestine. She is undergoing treatment,” the doctor said before adding that the patient was in a stable condition.

In an interaction with the reporters, the head of Surgery, Dr Appa Rao claimed that if the woman had delayed seeing the doctor, neglecting her stomach pain, the infection could have ended her life.

V Prasanna Venkatesh, the district collector for Eluru, will be taking strict action against the carelessness of the doctors at Eluru Government Hospital. Besides creating a committee to investigate the matter further, he has also asked for a report from the district medical and health officer.