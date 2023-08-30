'Andrew Tate Supporter': Man's 'Conservative' Dating Profile Goes Viral, Angers 'X' Users

The concept of ‘online dating’ is now familiar to many. Scrolling through profiles and swiping right and left, based on your preferences, has become the new normal. However, at times, people come across profiles that are hard to ignore. No, not because they are too good but because of the ‘controversial’ things mentioned. In a similar incident, a woman took to ‘X’ and shared a profile of a man who deemed himself as an ‘Andrew Tate supporter.’ Not just this but many other things mentioned in his profile have sparked outrage among ‘X’ users.

The 18-year-old boy named ‘Kinnith’ from Post Falls in the United States has mentioned that he is looking for a long term relationship. In his bio, he has mentioned that he is conservative and believes that woman is the ‘caretaker’ of the house and man is the ‘worker’. Now, coming to the things that have angered people, Kinnith states that he is an “LGBTQ hater, Andrew Tate supporter.” With this, he also wrote that he hates “fat and lazy people.”

Here, have a look for yourself:

Dude: Dating is so easy for women. Just pick one of hundreds of Nice Guys™ on the app.And what's on the app:Kinnith pic.twitter.com/b8Nxj7q7Uy — AskAubry (@ask_aubry) August 28, 2023

The profile, since being uploaded, has caught eyeballs on social media. “"I think I’m funny" is the saddest part of the bio, even over “Andrew Tate" supporter, because he doesn’t seem that sure LOL. Along with all the typos,” wrote an ‘X’ user. Another person mentioned, “Controversial opinion but I’m genuinely glad to come across a Kinnith on the apps SO much better when the red flags are the size of Alaska waving in your face, as opposed to being folded into a pocketsquare to make for fun discovery after 6 months and meeting all your friends.”

“he’s for everything negative.. I’ve never seen a more terrible walking RED FLAG!”

Meanwhile, earlier, a man’s predilection for a “Brahmin, non-smoker girl” as his compatible partner put him on the list of trends. When an ‘X’ user came across a few non-negotiable terms displayed on the dating profile of the unidentified man, she slammed him for his choices. The screenshot of the man’s short bio makes it clear he is looking for a ‘Brahmin girl’ who doesn’t smoke. “Love the idea of love. Hopelessly married to Mac. Like driving to random places and enjoying the views. Let’s uninstall this app together. Some non-negotiable: Brahmin girl, non-smoker," he wrote while highlighting his preference on the dating application.