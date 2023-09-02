'Angry' With Disneyland's High Ticket Prices, Canadian Dad Did This Next

For countless individuals worldwide, a trip to Disneyland has always been on their bucket lists. This Disney-themed park, known as the happiest place on earth has attracted adults and children alike to experience the magic since its inception in 1955. Whether in Paris, Orlando, or California, Disneyland’s magnetic charm has consistently drawn in crowds. However, the happy place does not seem to leave everyone happy. A Canadian man, Mario Zelaya, recently shared that he regretted visiting Disneyland. He shared details of the humongous sum of money it cost his family of four.

In a TikTok video that has now amassed over 240,000 views, Mario Zelaya expresses his anger over the exorbitant ticket price for Disneyland in Paris, reports the New York Post. In his video, Zelaya reportedly informs that he visited Disneyland with his wife and two sons. The initial shock struck Zelaya when he unveiled the staggering price of their entrance tickets— an eye-popping amount, equivalent to approximately 1,200 USD (approx. INR 99,269) for Americans and a hefty 1,600 CAD (approx. INR 97,533) for Canadians. This sum, however, only covered the cost of entry, he adds.

After initially purchasing standard $120 (approx. INR 9927) per-person tickets, Zelaya decided to invest an additional $173 (approx. INR 14,311) per person for premier passes which would give his family a quick check-in for each ride, without the hassle of standing in long queues.

His displeasure grew as he faced seemingly endless lines at various attractions, even with the premium passes. He mentions it was unbelievable how crowded Disneyland was. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, Orlando, or California; it’s like this all the time," he lamented, showcasing hour-long queues for various rides, according to the New York Post. He further adds that without the premier pass, the wait time would have exceeded 25 hours.

In the midst of his Disneyland Paris experience, Zelaya couldn’t help but regret his decision, admitting that he made a huge mistake. He says he was embarrassed at how much money he spent. He also called Disney the “biggest money-printing machine on Earth."

According to the reports, Zelaya’s video resonated with his audience and many echoed his sentiments, labelling Disney as a rip-off. Some people also reminisced about the more affordable Disney trips of the past. One person highlighted the frustration of enduring long waits for brief rides, while another questioned the hype surrounding the Disney experience.

Disney’s decision to hike prices over the past few years has left many disappointed. Over the last five decades, ticket prices have soared by a mind-boggling 3,871%, as reported by The New York Post in August 2022. Disney CEO Bob Iger had reportedly attempted to roll back some of the price increases by his predecessor Bob Chapek, as the demand had gone low, resulting in a dip in attendance at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California.