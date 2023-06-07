Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements, Gets Schooled By a Doctor

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo recently shared how he lost 8kg in a period of just 16 weeks. He attributed this transformation to a lifestyle change and supplements. However, his transformation was not well received by many on Twitter. A doctor also schooled him for using supplements to lose weight. He highlighted how some of these supplements can cause severe damage to one’s body. It started when Ankur took to Twitter and highlighted how a high-protein diet, intermittent fasting, and supplements helped him achieve his goals as a part of his fitness journey.

He mentioned supplements like Whey protein, Omega3, Vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, Curcumin, VitB, and Creatine. “I am celebrating its 10th anniversary by attempting to become my fittest ever! In the last 16 weeks, I have dropped 8kgs, 4 inches off my waist, cheek fat, while building muscle mass,” he wrote.

Aug 2013 - I dropped from 88kgs to 69kgs on my way to 6 pack abs.I am celebrating its 10th anniversary by attempting to become my fittest ever!In the last 16 weeks, I have dropped 8kgs, 4 inches off my waist, cheek fat, while building muscle mass. By changing just 2 things.. pic.twitter.com/dfvyofbryF — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

1. High protein dietAs a vegetarian, who doesn't like eggs a lot, I realized my diet was high carb-low protein. I changed the order. Today, my diet comprises a lot of paneer, nuts, lentils, quinoa, peanut butter, along with a daily dose of whey protein. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Ofcourse, I watch carefully what I eat during the 6 hours I eat. My daily calorie intake is around 1500.It is insane how adaptable our body is.The first week was hard.But never a day after that.I could eat a large dominos pizza earlier.Now 1 slice (if at all) and I am full! — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Some questions from all of you 1. What is my diet? Nothing remarkable. Mostly home cooked dal, roti, sabzi (high protein options), lots of salad, curd. 2. What is my workout routine? I play tennis for an hour followed by gym 1hr. I mix weights instead of 1 body part/day — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Twitter user ‘TheLIverDoc’ took to the microblogging site and posted screenshots of Ankur’s tweet. With that, he mentioned how this is some “real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo.” With that he mentioned the severe damage that all of

these products can cause.

“Whey protein for special populations - athletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease,” he wrote and further on. Have a look:

This is some real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo. So epic, that its worthy of immediate flushing.➡️Whey protein for special populations - atheletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease ✅️ ➡️Omega 3 supplements is only useful in people with high… pic.twitter.com/93r4RWxprU — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 6, 2023

