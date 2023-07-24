Ankur Warikoo's Team Enjoys These Exceptional Perks And We Are Jealous

Fostering a positive working culture in the fast-paced world of business is often overlooked, but not by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo. The Indian author, entrepreneur and YouTuber is setting new standards for employee happiness. Warikoo has been gaining attention for the outstanding perks and benefits he provides to his team, affectionately known as WariCrew.

Recently, Ankur Warikoo shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and the overlaying text said, “Show-off alert, The perks that my team enjoys.” The heart of these perks lies in the team’s quarterly offsite meetings that are fully sponsored by the company. Over the years, the team has travelled to destinations like Kashmir, Dharamshala, Rishikesh, Kerala, Goa and many more.

The WariCrew is pampered to the core during these offsite meetings. The team gets to stay in fancy hotels, indulge in exquisite meals and embark on exciting adventures. To top it off, each member receives a goodie bag filled with books, hoodies, socks, and other thoughtful surprises.

Warikoo apparently goes above and beyond to take care of his team’s well-being. Every team member is entitled to an array of perks, including 100% reimbursement for four therapy sessions each month, YouTube and Spotify premium memberships, and high-speed WiFi.

Education and growth are highly valued in the WariCrew. The company covers 90% of any online course expenses for team members, empowering them to constantly learn and evolve in their careers.

Furthermore, both employees and their families are covered by health insurance. Perhaps one of the most outstanding perks is the distribution of 10% of the company’s net profits among the team every quarter. Last year alone, a staggering Rs 75 lakh was shared among the team, making it a lucrative opportunity even for interns, with one intern earning an incredible Rs 10 lakh in profit-sharing.

Speaking about his dedication to pampering his team, Warikoo emphasized that they truly deserve it. The bond between him and the WariCrew is evident, and he expressed genuine love for his team and the collective vision they are building together.

Unsurprisingly, Warikoo’s post garnered immense attention and praise. Many expressed their desire to work with him and become a part of the WariCrew. In response to an eager follower’s inquiry about joining the team, Warikoo mentioned that they share open roles whenever they arise.

One user commented, “A well-taken-care-of team always performs well together. Kudos to you for building and nurturing such a team.” Others expressed their hope that more employers would adopt a similar mindset.