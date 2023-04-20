CHANGE LANGUAGE
Another Bizzare Food Combo On The Block: Presenting Idli With Misal
2-MIN READ

Another Bizzare Food Combo On The Block: Presenting Idli With Misal

Plate of idli with misal. (credits: Twitter/@Sassy_Soul_)

The unusual food combo of idli with misal was served with a slice of lemon.

From French fries with ice cream, Oreo pakoda, and Roohafza chai to Fanta Maggi, bizarre food combo on the internet need to introduction. And just when you think you have seen everything, a new food combo takes over social media. The latest one is a combo of food from Maharashtra and South India. A Twitter user has come forth with the combination of idli with misal, drawing the ire of people online. Some even suggested that the food combi is a “disrespect to idli”.

The picture showed two idlis on the plate with a bowl full of misal, kept next to a lemon slice. While sharing the picture, the Twitter user wrote, “Idli hits better with Misal. Ngl.”

Watch the video here:

Wondering what happened next? Well, the comments section erupted in all senses. Most people were clearly not happy with the experiments and wanted Idli and Misal to be left along with their original partners. The combo received major disapproval in the comments section.

Many even asked the user to leave India, as one wrote, “Leave my beautiful country.”

Another commented, “I hate you so much for this.”

Several claimed that idli always tastes better with chutney, as a user wrote, “No idli ìs always better with chutney.”

However, there were a few who claimed that they have had this food combo earlier and they actually enjoyed it. A user said, “Absolutely Agree. I have tried it many times… Rassa gives a different taste experience.”

Another claimed, “Had this combo in Pune last August & miss it in Delhi right now.”

Some were quick to suggest different food combinations that they liked, as a user commented, “Pav Bhaji with Mutton curry instead of Bhaji.”

Another user joked, “Hum bhi yaha Sri Lanka mein momos rasam ke sath khaate hai.”

This person suggested other unusual food combos and said that pav should be eaten with mutton curry and not bhaji.

The picture was uploaded, on Wednesday, and so far, it has been viewed more than 34 thousand times. What do you think of this food combination?

